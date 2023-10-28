Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Jones, in his last game (October 25 win against the Grizzlies), put up 13 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Jones, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-125)

Over 10.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-213)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.1 points per game last season made the Knicks the 12th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Knicks conceded 42 rebounds per game last season, seventh in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.1 per game.

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Knicks were 25th in the league in that category.

Herbert Jones vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 34 15 4 4 1 3 0 2/25/2023 13 6 3 2 0 0 0

