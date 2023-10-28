Hannah Green is in third place, with a score of -10, after the second round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Hannah Green Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Green has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Green has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Green has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Green finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average four times.

Green will try to make the cut for the fourth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 26 -5 271 1 14 3 4 $1M

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,007.

TPC Kuala Lumpur has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Kuala Lumpur checks in at 6,596 yards, 24 yards longer than the average course Green has played in the past year (6,572 yards).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Green's Last Time Out

Green finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of par.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 58th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Green shot better than 56% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Green carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the tournament average was 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Green had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Green's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.3.

In that most recent competition, Green had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Green ended the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Green finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Green's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

