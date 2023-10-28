Corey Seager vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- .263 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on October 28 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 156 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is second in slugging.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 77.3% of his 132 games this year, with at least two hits in 37.1% of those games.
- Looking at the 132 games he has played this season, he's homered in 35 of them (26.5%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in 61 games this season (46.2%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored at least once 72 times this season (54.5%), including 27 games with multiple runs (20.5%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (12-8) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
