The World Series kicks off Friday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks live from Globe Life Field, and airing on FOX. Zac Gallen will get the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eovaldi is trying to notch his fifth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Eovaldi will look to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

In eight of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

