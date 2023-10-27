Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will match up with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at Globe Life Field.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +135 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 65, or 59.1%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 32-19 record (winning 62.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 49, or 50.5%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 14-15 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -175 1st 1st

