After batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 8:03 PM ET on Friday. The clubs will meet to start the World Series.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Garver has recorded a hit in 62 of 96 games this season (64.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (22.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 96), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.5% of his games this year, Garver has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (41.7%), including 11 multi-run games (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings