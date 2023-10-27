The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) go up against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and YES.

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

Last season, the Mavericks had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents knocked down.

In games Dallas shot better than 46.3% from the field, it went 27-20 overall.

The Mavericks were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets ranked 28th.

Last year, the Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nets allowed.

Dallas went 26-16 last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, the Mavericks posted 2.3 more points per game (115.4) than they did on the road (113.1).

In 2022-23, Dallas ceded 112.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 115.6.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Mavericks performed worse when playing at home last season, making 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game with a 37.6% percentage when playing on the road.

Mavericks Injuries