The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) face the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -6.5 230.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 37 of 82 games last season, Dallas and its opponents scored more than 230.5 points.
  • Dallas games had an average of 228.4 points last season, 2.1 less than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
  • Dallas went 30-23 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 56.6% of those games).
  • The Mavericks had a 17-11 record last year (winning 60.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 71.4% chance to win.

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last season, the Mavericks played worse when played at home, covering 13 times in 41 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.
  • At home last year, the Mavericks exceeded the over/under 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 46.3% of road games (19 of 41 contests).
  • Last season the Mavericks recorded just 1.7 more points per game (114.2) than the Nets conceded (112.5).
  • When Dallas scored more than 112.5 points, it was 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall.

Mavericks vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Nets
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
22-20
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 26-12
26-16
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 28-10
114.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
17-25
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
23-19
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11

