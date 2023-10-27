Mavericks vs. Nets October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) face the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.
Mavericks vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Mavericks (-5.5)
- Total: 230.5
- TV: BSSW, YES
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Per game, Luka Doncic put up points, 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists last year. He also averaged 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kyrie Irving's numbers last season were 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He made 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 treys.
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s stats last season included 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He made 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in NBA).
- Grant Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Dwight Powell collected 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges posted 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.
- Royce O'Neale posted 8.8 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Spencer Dinwiddie averaged 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dennis Smith Jr. posted 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Ben Simmons posted 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
Mavericks vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mavericks
|Nets
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
