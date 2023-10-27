The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 124 - Nets 112

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 6.5)

Mavericks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-13.0)

Mavericks (-13.0) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



Over (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.0

Mavericks Performance Insights

With 114.2 points scored per game and 114.1 points allowed last season, the Mavericks were 16th in the league offensively and 16th defensively.

Last year, Dallas was worst in the league in rebounds (38.8 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7).

With 22.9 assists per game, the Mavericks were third-worst in the NBA last season.

Dallas was the second-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.7) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.4) last season.

The Mavericks were the third-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.2 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.1%) last season.

