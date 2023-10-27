Jonah Heim vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Jonah Heim -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off to open the World Series.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 140 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.6% of them.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.