Jonah Heim -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off to open the World Series.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Heim has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 140 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.6% of them.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.0% of his games this season, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings