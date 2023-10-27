Evan Carter -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .306.

Carter will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.

Carter has picked up a hit in 25 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this year, Carter has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 34 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings