You can find player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, John Tavares and others on the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with six points. He has three goals and three assists this season.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 1 2 4 at Ducks Oct. 19 1 1 2 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 1 0 1 1 vs. Blues Oct. 12 0 0 0 5

Wyatt Johnston Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Wyatt Johnston has accumulated five points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Johnston Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 2 3 2 at Ducks Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 12 0 1 1 3

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Roope Hintz has four total points for Dallas, with two goals and two assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 5 vs. Flyers Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 at Ducks Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 12 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Tavares' three goals and seven assists in six games for Toronto add up to 10 total points on the season.

Tavares Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 21 1 1 2 7 at Panthers Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 1 0 1 6 vs. Wild Oct. 14 0 2 2 2

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

William Nylander has amassed 10 points this season, with five goals and five assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 at Lightning Oct. 21 1 1 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Oct. 14 2 1 3 6

