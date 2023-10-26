Stars vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Dallas Stars (4-0-1, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) at American Airlines Center. The game on Thursday, October 26 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Stars 4, Maple Leafs 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-125)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have gone 2-1-3 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 4-0-1.
- Dallas has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Stars scored only one goal, they won.
- Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored three or more goals three times, and are 3-0-0 in those games.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is undefeated (1-0-0, two points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-0-1 to register seven points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Maple Leafs Rank
|14th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.67
|10th
|3rd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|17th
|24th
|28.6
|Shots
|34.8
|2nd
|25th
|33.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|17th
|23rd
|12.5%
|Power Play %
|35%
|4th
|1st
|100%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|20th
Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
