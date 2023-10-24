Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 24
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-5) and the New Mexico State Aggies (5-3) will meet in a matchup of CUSA teams on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bulldogs favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ruston, Louisiana
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-2.5)
|51.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-2.5)
|51.5
|-132
|+110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- New Mexico State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Aggies have covered the spread once this year (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
