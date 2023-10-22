Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros have a 3-2 series lead.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 71.3% of his games this season (122 of 171), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (25.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 61 games this season (35.7%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this season (73 of 171), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.