The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros have a 3-2 series lead.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 71.3% of his games this season (122 of 171), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (25.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 61 games this season (35.7%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.7% of his games this season (73 of 171), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

