Aslan Karatsev (No. 50 ranking) will face Ben Shelton (No. 19) in the final of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships on Sunday, October 22.

Karatsev and Shelton are each getting -110 odds to take home the title, making this final match even odds.

Aslan Karatsev vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

The Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 22

Sunday, October 22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Aslan Karatsev vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, push has a 52.4% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Ben Shelton -110 Odds to Win Match -110 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Aslan Karatsev vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

By beating No. 215-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday, Karatsev reached the finals.

Shelton won 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 against Marcos Giron in the semifinals on Saturday.

Karatsev has played 24.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Karatsev has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Shelton has averaged 29.3 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.6% of the games.

Shelton is averaging 29.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Karatsev and Shelton have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the US Open Round of 32. Shelton was victorious in that bout 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Shelton and Karatsev have competed in four sets against each other, with Shelton winning three of them.

Shelton and Karatsev have competed in 33 total games, and Shelton has won more often, capturing 21 of them.

In one match between Karatsev and Shelton, they have played 33.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.

