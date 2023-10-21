The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt foes.

Georgia Southern is averaging 31.3 points per game on offense (49th in the FBS), and ranks 57th on defense with 23.7 points allowed per game. UL Monroe has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 15th-worst in total offense (318.5 total yards per game) and ninth-worst in total defense (454.7 total yards allowed per game).

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

UL Monroe Georgia Southern 318.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.3 (50th) 454.7 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.3 (37th) 182.5 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.8 (104th) 136 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (10th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has thrown for 695 yards on 54% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 248 yards with one score.

Isaiah Woullard is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 314 yards, or 52.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Hunter Smith has compiled 299 yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell has racked up 313 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has totaled 142 receiving yards (23.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Nolan Quinlan's 11 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 86 yards.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has compiled 1,882 yards (313.7 ypg) on 197-of-290 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 55 times for 311 yards (51.8 per game), scoring three times.

OJ Arnold has been handed the ball 45 times this year and racked up 298 yards (49.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 49 catches for 492 yards (82 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 394 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Queeley has hauled in 22 catches for 222 yards, an average of 37 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

