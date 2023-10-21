Based on our computer projection model, the Tulane Green Wave will beat the North Texas Mean Green when the two teams play at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-20.5) Under (63.5) Tulane 43, North Texas 17

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 AAC Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Green Wave are 3-2-0 this year.

Tulane is winless against the spread when it has played as 20.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One Green Wave game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 63.5 points, 8.6 higher than the average total in Tulane games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Mean Green have a 11.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mean Green's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Four of the Mean Green's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under for North Texas games this season is 2.3 fewer points than the point total of 63.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Wave vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 30.0 18.0 32.0 21.0 26.0 12.0 North Texas 35.7 35.5 37.0 34.3 34.3 36.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.