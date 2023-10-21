Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 21, when the Southern Jaguars and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Jaguars. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-10.8) 39.4 Southern 25, Bethune-Cookman 14

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Jaguars and their opponent combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Wildcats games.

Jaguars vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bethune-Cookman 18.8 30.8 31 20 12.8 36.3 Southern 22.5 15.8 24.5 20.3 18.5 7

