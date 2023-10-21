Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our projection model predicts the Nicholls State Colonels will beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, October 21 at 4:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Nicholls State (-13.5)
|51.8
|Nicholls State 33, Texas A&M-Commerce 19
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 8 Southland Predictions
Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)
- The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last season.
- In Colonels games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.
Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colonels vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|17.3
|31
|25.5
|29
|13.3
|32
|Nicholls State
|21.2
|26.4
|31
|22.5
|14.7
|29
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.