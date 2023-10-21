The McNeese Cowboys (0-6) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-1) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium in a battle of Southland foes.

McNeese ranks 16th-worst in scoring offense (15.3 points per game) and 10th-worst in scoring defense (36.8 points per game allowed) this season. Incarnate Word has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks fifth-best in total yards per game (467) and 15th-best in total yards allowed per game (272.2).

McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

McNeese Incarnate Word 283.5 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467 (15th) 444.3 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.2 (14th) 112.2 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (54th) 171.3 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.2 (4th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has compiled 843 yards (140.5 ypg) on 71-of-144 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (13 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

D'Angelo Durham has racked up 333 yards on 72 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Coleby Hamm has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 158 yards (26.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall's team-leading 259 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 12 targets) with three touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has put together a 234-yard season so far, hauling in 18 passes on 12 targets.

Jihad Marks has compiled eight catches for 81 yards, an average of 13.5 yards per game.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has racked up 1,670 yards (278.3 yards per game) while completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 63 yards with five touchdowns.

Jarrell Wiley is his team's leading rusher with 62 carries for 298 yards, or 49.7 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Timothy Carter has racked up 212 yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter's 639 receiving yards (106.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 36 catches on 44 targets with three touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has put together a 311-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 24 targets.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 304 reciving yards (50.7 ypg) this season.

