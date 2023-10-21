The No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2) square off against the Army Black Knights (2-4) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

While LSU ranks 21st-worst in the FBS in total defense with 423.9 yards allowed per game, it's been a different story offensively, as the Tigers rank second-best in the FBS (550.6 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Army is compiling 24.5 points per contest (92nd-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FBS defensively (20.2 points given up per game).

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream:

City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

LSU vs. Army Key Statistics

LSU Army 550.6 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.2 (115th) 423.9 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (29th) 214.6 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.7 (21st) 336.0 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.5 (126th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,295 yards, completing 73.1% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 515 yards (73.6 ypg) on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has racked up 585 yards on 99 carries while finding paydirt five times.

Malik Nabers' team-high 860 yards as a receiver have come on 52 receptions (out of 74 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 39 passes while averaging 87.1 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 22 passes and compiled 13 receptions for 281 yards, an average of 40.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 712 yards (118.7 ypg) to lead Army, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 416 yards (69.3 ypg) on 100 carries with three touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has run for 191 yards across 47 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston has totaled nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 266 (44.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has two touchdowns.

Noah Short has caught 15 passes and compiled 223 receiving yards (37.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds' five grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 68 yards (11.3 ypg).

