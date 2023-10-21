The No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2) and Army Black Knights (2-4) will face each other at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is LSU vs. Army?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 44, Army 14

LSU 44, Army 14 LSU has gone 4-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -10000 or shorter.

Army has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Black Knights have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +2500 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 99.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Army (+32.5)



Army (+32.5) LSU has played six games, posting three wins against the spread.

Army has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) This season, five of LSU's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.

This season, Army has played only one game with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

LSU averages 45.3 points per game against Army's 24.5, amounting to 10.3 points over the game's over/under of 59.5.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.6 58 60.4 Implied Total AVG 34 36.5 32.8 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45 46.3 Implied Total AVG 26.6 24.5 28 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

