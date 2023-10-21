Sun Belt opponents meet when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) and the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana ranks 95th in scoring defense this year (29.2 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 35.5 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Georgia State is accumulating 421.8 total yards per contest (48th-ranked). It ranks 106th in the FBS defensively (411.8 total yards given up per game).

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Louisiana vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Louisiana Georgia State 448.3 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.8 (75th) 369.2 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.8 (83rd) 224.7 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185 (36th) 223.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.8 (64th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 800 yards, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 327 yards (54.5 ypg) on 40 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 51 times for 439 yards (73.2 per game), scoring four times.

Robert Williams' 267 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has registered 20 catches and three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has caught 16 passes for 211 yards (35.2 yards per game) this year.

Peter LeBlanc's 15 receptions are good enough for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,421 passing yards (236.8 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 350 yards (58.3 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 143 carries for 742 yards, or 123.7 per game. He's found paydirt 10 times on the ground, as well. Carroll has also chipped in with 11 catches for 91 yards.

Robert Lewis has racked up 536 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has recorded 397 receiving yards (66.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Jacari Carter's 27 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 155 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisiana or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.