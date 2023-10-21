For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Evgenii Dadonov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 73 games last season, Dadonov scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Dadonov picked up eight assists on the power play.

He posted a 6.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.4 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

The Flyers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

