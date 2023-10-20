Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Winn Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Winn Parish, Louisiana this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Winn Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Winnfield Senior High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 3
