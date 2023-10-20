Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Vernon Parish, Louisiana? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Holy Savior Menard Central High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaGrange High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pickering High School at Oakdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Oakdale, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
