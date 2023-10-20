Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana this week.

    • Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Pearl River High School at Lakeshore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Mandeville, LA
    • Conference: 4A - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ponchatoula High School at Fontainebleau High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Mandeville, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Slidell High School at Covington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Covington, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

