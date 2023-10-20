Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rapides Parish, Louisiana has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Northwood High School at Rayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rayville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Savior Menard Central High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Peabody Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckeye High School at Caldwell Parish High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Columbia, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
