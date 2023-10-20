Rapides Parish, Louisiana has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Northwood High School at Rayville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rayville, LA

Rayville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Savior Menard Central High School at Rosepine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rosepine, LA

Rosepine, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant High School at Peabody Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Alexandria, LA

Alexandria, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckeye High School at Caldwell Parish High School