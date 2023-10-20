The ALCS resumes Friday at 5:07 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 2-2 tie in the series. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers and Justin Verlander is expected to start for the Astros.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering five hits.

Montgomery is trying to pick up his 21st quality start of the season in this game.

Montgomery has put up 28 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.