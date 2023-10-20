High school football is on the schedule this week in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    East Ascension High School at Denham Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Denham Springs, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Walker High School at Live Oak High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Denham Springs, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Helena College and Career Academy at Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Springfield, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

