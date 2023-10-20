In Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Lafayette Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Carencro High School at Sam Houston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lafayette High School at Barbe High School