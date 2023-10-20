In Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

    • Lafayette Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Carencro High School at Sam Houston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Lake Charles, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lafayette High School at Barbe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Lake Charles, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

