The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 90 of 131 games this season (68.7%) Jung has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (30.5%).

He has hit a home run in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (22 of 131), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has an RBI in 45 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 54 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings