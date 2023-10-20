Evan Carter and his .487 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander on October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carter has gotten at least one hit in 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), with at least two hits five times (16.1%).

He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 31), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.0% of his games this season, Carter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings