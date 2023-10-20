If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got you covered below.

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Carencro High School at Sam Houston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

LaGrange High School at Leesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Leesville, LA

Leesville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lafayette High School at Barbe High School