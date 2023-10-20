Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beauregard Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Kinder High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.