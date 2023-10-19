Should you bet on Taysom Hill hitting paydirt in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Hill has 122 rushing yards on 24 attempts (20.3 yards per carry).

And Hill has added 11 catches for 65 yards (10.8 per game).

Hill has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Taysom Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0

