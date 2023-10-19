The SE Louisiana Lions (0-7) will face off against their Southland-rival, the Northwestern State Demons (0-5) in a matchup on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Harry Turpin Stadium. The Lions are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SE Louisiana Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline
BetMGM SE Louisiana (-10.5) - - - Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 8 Odds

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

  • SE Louisiana has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • Northwestern State has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Demons have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.