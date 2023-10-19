The New Orleans Saints' (3-3) injury report has 10 players listed heading into their Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2). The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM at Caesars Superdome.

In their last game, the Saints were defeated by the Houston Texans 20-13.

The Jaguars are coming off of a victory over the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 37-20.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamaal Williams RB Hamstring Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT Concussion Out Andrus Peat OL Groin Limited Participation In Practice Landon Young OT Hip Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Hamstring Questionable Demario Davis LB Knee Questionable Juantavius Gray DB Hamstring Out Tyrann Mathieu S Foot Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Calf Out James Hurst OL Ankle Out

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Knee Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Out Brandon Scherff OL Ankle Questionable Walker Little OL Knee Out Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Out Davon Hamilton DT Back Out

Saints vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Saints Season Insights

The Saints have the 20th-ranked offense this season (312.5 yards per game), and they've been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 278.3 yards allowed per game.

The Saints are totaling 18.2 points per game offensively this season (24th in NFL), and they are surrendering 16.0 points per game (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Saints rank 15th in passing yards this year (216.7 per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 182.0 passing yards allowed per game.

New Orleans is averaging 95.8 rushing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL), and ranks ninth on defense with 96.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Saints have forced 10 total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over eight times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the NFL.

Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-1)

Saints (-1) Moneyline: Saints (-120), Jaguars (+100)

Saints (-120), Jaguars (+100) Total: 40 points

