With the New Orleans Saints taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Rashid Shaheed a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Shaheed has hauled in 16 passes (27 targets) for 298 yards (49.7 per game), and he has two TDs this year.

In two of six games this year, Shaheed has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Rashid Shaheed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1

