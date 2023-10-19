The ALCS continues Thursday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Rangers would take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a Game 4 win, while the Rangers hope to tie the series up heading into Game 5. Jose Urquidy is starting for the Astros and Andrew Heaney is the Rangers' starter in the matchup.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.263).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 147 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Heaney has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Heaney is looking to record his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had 14 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.