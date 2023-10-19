Thursday's game features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 19.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 65, or 59.6%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 65-44, a 59.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule