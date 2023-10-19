Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, October 19
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
When the SE Louisiana Lions play the Northwestern State Demons at 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 19, our computer model predicts the Lions will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SE Louisiana (-3.1)
|45.7
|SE Louisiana 24, Northwestern State 21
Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)
- The Demons have one win against the spread this year.
- The Demons have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.
SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)
- The Lions have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.
- No Lions three games with a set total this year have hit the over.
Demons vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northwestern State
|12.8
|35.2
|8.5
|30.0
|15.7
|38.7
|SE Louisiana
|19.3
|33.4
|18.7
|26.0
|19.8
|39.0
