Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 lead in the series entering Game 4 of the ALCS.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.0% of his 169 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- In 10.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 60 games this season (35.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (12.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Urquidy (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.