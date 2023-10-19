Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 lead in the series ahead of Game 4 of the ALCS.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

In 91 of 136 games this season (66.9%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 55 games this season (40.4%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those games (16.9%).

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

