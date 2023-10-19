The New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to square off in a Week 7 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Chris Olave get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Olave's team-high 414 yards receiving (69 per game) are via 32 catches (53 targets), and he has one TD.

In one of six games this season, Olave has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Chris Olave Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0

