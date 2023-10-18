As they gear up to meet the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) on Wednesday, October 18 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Undisclosed Carter Mazur LW Out Undisclosed Robby Fabbri C Questionable Undisclosed

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.

Pittsburgh gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Detroit gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the league.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5

