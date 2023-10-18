Evan Carter, with a slugging percentage of .586 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series going into Game 3 of the ALCS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 69.0% of his games this year (20 of 29), Carter has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (20.7%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Carter has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 55.2% of his games this year (16 of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings