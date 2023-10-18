Evan Carter vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Evan Carter, with a slugging percentage of .586 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series going into Game 3 of the ALCS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Carter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 69.0% of his games this year (20 of 29), Carter has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (20.7%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Carter has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 55.2% of his games this year (16 of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.