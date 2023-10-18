The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series going into Game 3 of the ALCS.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while batting .245.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (99 of 155), with multiple hits 32 times (20.6%).

In 37 games this year, he has homered (23.9%, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has had an RBI in 67 games this year (43.2%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 79 of 155 games this season, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings